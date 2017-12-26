Making costumes fit for Little Women
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Little Women: How to make period drama costumes look authentic

The costume designer for the new BBC adaptation of 1868 novel Little Women explains how she made the clothes look authentic to the time.

UK viewers can watch Little Women on Tuesday 26 December on BBC One at 20:00BST, or afterwards on BBC iPlayer

Video journalist: Sophie Van Brugen

  • 26 Dec 2017
Go to next video: Making clothes for murder