'I know women who have been raped in the music industry'
Sexual abuse and harassment are "endemic" in the music industry, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been told.
Chloe Howl was signed to a major record label aged 16, and nominated for a Brit Award.
She says she was sexually harassed by male colleagues in the industry, but describes herself as one of the "lucky" ones - saying she knows other women who have been raped.
- BBC News
- Entertainment & Arts