Sexual abuse and harassment are "endemic" in the music industry, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been told.

Chloe Howl was signed to a major record label aged 16, and nominated for a Brit Award.

She says she was sexually harassed by male colleagues in the industry, but describes herself as one of the "lucky" ones - saying she knows other women who have been raped.

