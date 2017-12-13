Video

BBC Breakfast's presenters are swapping the comfort of their sofa for the stage as they prepare to sing at a one-off concert.

Dan Walker, Louise Minchin, Naga Munchetty, Charlie Stayt, Steph McGovern and Mike Bushell have all been given singing lessons by choirmaster Wayne Ellington in preparation for the concert on Wednesday.

They will appear at the Bridgewater Hall in Manchester alongside Ellington's Manchester Inspirational Voices choir, who were named BBC Songs of Praise Gospel Choir of the Year in 2016.

The concert will take place in advance of BBC Breakfast's Big Singalong on 19 December, when six choirs from around the UK will perform and viewers will be urged to join in wherever they are.

The programme has been running a series of reports on the benefits of singing for the health and mood.