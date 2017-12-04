The co-founder of the rock band Kiss, Gene Simmons, has told BBC Hardtalk's Sarah Montague how he has shunned alcohol and drugs throughout his long career in the music industry.

Mr Simmons, who formed the band in New York in 1973, explains how the use of drugs and alcohol by other members of the band led to tensions and eventually to the breakup of its original line-up.

