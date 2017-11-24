Doctor Who 'lost' episode regenerated

Video

A "lost" episode of Doctor Who, written by Douglas Adams, has been released 38 years after the story was left abandoned.

Shada, which was filmed around Cambridge, fell victim to BBC strike action - meaning the studio scenes that were needed to finish the episode were never recorded.

The story, starring Tom Baker as the fourth Doctor, has now been completed using a mix of original footage, animation and specially recorded dialogue from the original cast.

