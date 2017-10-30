Spacey has 'offended' gay community

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Spacey: Filmmaker Gould says gay community 'offended'
Filmmaker and author Carol Gould says the way Kevin Spacey chose to come out has "upset and offended" the gay community.
The Hollywood star has made an apology after being accused of making a sexual advance towards an actor who was 14 at the time.
Spacey added that he is now living as a gay man, something Carol Gould says was ill-timed.
30 Oct 2017
