Allegro by Saint-Georges - BBC Ten Pieces

Naomi Wilkinson explores the music of Saint-Georges and his incredible story using facts insight, animation and footage from the heart of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rafael Payare.

A contemporary of Mozart's, Joseph Bologne became a champion fencer, virtuoso violinist, and a famous composer and conductor. These achievements are even more impressive because Joseph was the son of an enslaved African woman, and was brought to Europe (from Guadeloupe) by her captor and his wealthy father. The Chevalier was the first classical composer of African ancestry. He overcame the inherent racism of Parisian society to lead one of the best orchestras in Europe and was known by many as 'the black Mozart'.

Once you've seen the introduction film, watch the full orchestral performance of the music in the link below.