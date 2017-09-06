Eurythmics duo 'will work together again'

Media player
Eurythmics duo will 'definitely' work together again
Musician Dave Stewart has told BBC Newsnight he will "definitely" work with his former Eurythmics co-star Annie Lennox in the future.
He said he did not know yet what form any collaboration might take.
06 Sep 2017
