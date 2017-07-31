Media player
Lawyer defends brokering the sale of private Princess Diana footage
The lawyer who brokered the sale of private Princess Diana footage has defended a controversial Channel 4 documentary featuring the tapes.
Marcus Rutherford represents Peter Settelen, Princess Diana's former voice coach who recorded the tapes, before selling the rights.
This clip is originally from Stephen Nolan on Sunday 30 July 2017.
31 Jul 2017
