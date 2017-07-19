Salary disclosure 'bad for licence fee payers'

Media player
BBC salaries: Tony Hall says salary disclosure 'inflationary'
The director general of the BBC, Tony Hall, says it's unfair to publish the salaries of stars.
For the first time the BBC's annual report will include the wages of presenters who earn more than £150,000.
The BBC already publishes full details of executive pay and expenses.
He was speaking to the BBC's Amol Rajan.
19 Jul 2017
