'I was on stage with Coldplay'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Disabled fan's on-stage performance with Coldplay
Wheelchair user Rob was crowdsurfing at Coldplay's concert at Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday when Chris Martin invited him on stage to perform.
Rob described the experience.
-
10 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-40551978/disabled-fan-s-on-stage-performance-with-coldplayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window