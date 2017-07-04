Clowning around: Behind the scenes at Giffords Circus

Video

Nell Gifford left home to join a circus aged 18, and fell in love with the way of life. She fulfilled her dream of starting her own village green circus in 2000.

Based on a farm in the Cotswolds, Giffords Circus goes on tour around England each summer. Acrobats, dancers, clowns and chicken trainers join the travelling troupe to take the show on the road.

Hear more on creating a circus production from In the Studio on BBC World Service.