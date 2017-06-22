Media player
Giant pig movie Okja in Netflix and cinema controversy
A new action adventure film called Okja, co-produced by Brad Pitt and starring Tilda Swinton, will launch next week.
But it may only be seen in a handful of cinemas in South Korea, where it is partly set.
The country’s three largest cinema chains are refusing to screen the film because Netflix, the company backing it, is also planning to simultaneously stream the picture online.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports on the film - and the controversy.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
22 Jun 2017
