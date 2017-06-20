All dolled up: Ken gets a makeover

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barbie maker Mattel launches 15 new diverse Ken dolls
Fifteen new Ken dolls have been launched to try to be more representative of today's society. The dolls include seven skin tones and eight hair colours.
-
20 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-40348409/barbie-maker-mattel-launches-15-new-diverse-ken-dollsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window