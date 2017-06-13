A shifting balance of power in the media

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How the general election was a watershed - for the media
The BBC's media editor Amol Rajan looks at the role played by social media in shaping the outcome of the 2017 election.
-
13 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-40259539/how-the-general-election-was-a-watershed-for-the-mediaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window