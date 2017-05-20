Media player
IMS Ibiza 10: How music industry has changed
30 years ago the dance music revolution began in the Balearic island of Ibiza. It continues to enjoy success on an unrivalled scale.
2017 marks 10 years since the inception of International Music Summit which connects many influential people in the industry.
We asked some leading figures how Ibiza and music scene has evolved.
Filmed and produced by Paul Riseley and Katy Hastings.
20 May 2017
