'We're going through a disco resurgence'
Joey Negro on the disco revival and new album

Dave Lee, the DJ and producer, who goes under many pseudonyms including Joey Negro, The Sunburst Band, Jakatta and Akabu, says the industry is enjoying a disco resurgence.

He explains why it's taken 20 years to release a second album under his most famous brand Joey Negro.

Filmed and produced by Paul Riseley and Katy Hastings.

  • 15 May 2017
