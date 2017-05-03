Regional film breaking Bollywood records
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is on its way to becoming India’s highest grossing film.

The fantasy epic is breaking records set by the country’s more dominant Bollywood industry. It also happens to be India’s most expensive film.

BBC Asian Network’s Haroon Rashid met director, SS Rajamouli, and actress, Anushka Shetty, in London where the film has been invited to screen at the BFI.

Pictures courtesy of Arka Mediaworks.

  • 03 May 2017
Go to next video: From Miss India to Bollywood actress