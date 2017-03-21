Media player
Life model
Kevin French poses as a nude life model to explain more about his disability.
The 53-year-old has severe cerebral palsy and a speech problem and communicates through an iPad by using his nose or a head-pointer.
He was the first severely disabled person to do a dance theatre BA degree at Plymouth University and is studying for a masters in performance training.
21 Mar 2017
