Could Banksy's city rid itself of graffiti?
Mysterious street artist Banksy's home city of Bristol is determined to clean itself up.
The mayor has pledged to crack down on rubbish, graffiti and vandalism, but has also suggested making certain walls legal for street artists.
Will it work? BBC News went to find out.
Video Journalist: Dan Curtis
02 Mar 2017
