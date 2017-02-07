BBC News

Elbow's Guy Garvey to become a dad

Elbow's latest album, Little Fictions, is on course to enter the chart at number one this weekend - but lead singer Guy Garvey has something more important to look forward to.

"We've got a baby on the way," the singer, who is married to actress Rachael Stirling, told BBC 5 Live's Afternoon edition.

"I'm just overjoyed, you know? I'm so lucky," he said, adding that the baby is due "quite soon - end of March beginning of April".

"We are as ready as we can be, considering Elbow are going on tour right up until the due date," said Guy.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Entertainment & Arts