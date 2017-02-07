Elbow's Guy Garvey to become a dad

Elbow's latest album, Little Fictions, is on course to enter the chart at number one this weekend - but lead singer Guy Garvey has something more important to look forward to.

"We've got a baby on the way," the singer, who is married to actress Rachael Stirling, told BBC 5 Live's Afternoon edition.

"I'm just overjoyed, you know? I'm so lucky," he said, adding that the baby is due "quite soon - end of March beginning of April".

"We are as ready as we can be, considering Elbow are going on tour right up until the due date," said Guy.