Long-time BBC Radio 2 presenter Desmond Carrington has died aged 90.

The veteran broadcaster presented his Friday show, The Music Goes Round, for 35 years before he stood down due to ill-health last October, ending a 70-year career.

Fellow presenter Jeremy Vine has paid tribute to him, saying his show was one of the best things about Radio 2, calling him "a sweet, bright, modest man".

Vine said: "He put so much care into it, it really felt almost like a handwritten letter to every single listener."