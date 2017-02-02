Video

Dame Vera Lynn is set to break her own record this year as she celebrates turning 100 by releasing a new album.

The singer, known as the forces' sweetheart, currently holds the record as the oldest living artist to get a top 20 UK album.

Dame Vera told Radio 4's Today programme she hoped the new album, Vera Lynn 100 , wouldn't "lose any of the feeling of the songs".

She said she doesn't sing any more because she prefers to "remember" her voice as it was.