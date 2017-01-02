Goodbye hippos: New BBC idents launched
After a decade of swimming in circles, it's goodbye to TV's most famous hippos - as BBC One launches a new set of idents to appear between its programmes.

The first new ident was screened on New Year's Day and showed a group of open water swimmers from Somerset.

  • 02 Jan 2017