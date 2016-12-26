George Michael - Faith
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Michael - Faith video

This video has been removed for rights reasons

George Michael released multi-million selling album Faith in 1987.

The title track was released as a single the same year, and created one of the most iconic music video looks of all time.

  • 26 Dec 2016
Go to next video: 'A beloved son, brother and friend'