Anthony Horowitz has revealed he will be writing a new James Bond book with a "killer" first line.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, Horowitz said the opening line was the "only reason" he wanted to write the novel, which is expected to be released in 2018 - but he could not reveal the book's first words.

He said one of the first chapters of the book will be based on a story outline written by Ian Fleming for a TV series that was never made.