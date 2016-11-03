Media player
'Missing' Avengers episode - exclusive footage
BBC Newsnight has shown exclusive footage from a "missing" episode of The Avengers.
Tunnel of Fear had not been seen since its original broadcast in 1961.
Watch David Grossman's full report on archive TV - also featuring a new Doctor Who animation - here.
03 Nov 2016
