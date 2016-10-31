Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to look like a 1930s TV presenter
This week marks the 80th anniversary of when the BBC launched the world's first proper television service from studios at Alexandra Palace in north London.
At the very beginning there was a battle of technology between the father of television John Logie Baird and Marconi-EMI.
The BBC started out using both systems, but Logie Baird lost out.
Nick Higham recreated the look of a 1930s presenter.
-
31 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window