How to look like a 1930s TV presenter

This week marks the 80th anniversary of when the BBC launched the world's first proper television service from studios at Alexandra Palace in north London.

At the very beginning there was a battle of technology between the father of television John Logie Baird and Marconi-EMI.

The BBC started out using both systems, but Logie Baird lost out.

Nick Higham recreated the look of a 1930s presenter.

  • 31 Oct 2016
