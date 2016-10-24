Media player
Could an American win the Man Booker prize?
This year's Man Booker Prize shortlist includes two US authors.
After a rule change opening up the prize to any novel written in English and published in the UK, Americans are now in with a chance of winning the prize.
Paul Beatty, author of The Sellout, and Ottesa Moshfegh, author of debut novel Eileen, spoke to arts correspondent Rebecca Jones.
24 Oct 2016
