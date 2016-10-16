Steve McQueen 'thrilled' at BFI honour
British director Steve McQueen has received the British Film Institute's highest honour at the London Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning director of 12 Years a Slave was presented with the BFI Fellowship on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he described what the award meant to him.

