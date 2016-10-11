Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Media player
Pop star Rod Stewart has received his knighthood from Prince William at an investiture ceremony in Buckingham Palace.
The singer, whose hits include Maggie May and Sailing, was recognised for his services to charity and music.
11 Oct 2016
