Justin Bieber as you've never seen him

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Justin Bieber gets a wax makeover for Madam Tussauds
Singer Justin Bieber is made into a waxwork figure for a new Madam Tussauds collection.
-
10 Oct 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-37607923/justin-bieber-gets-a-wax-makeover-for-madam-tussaudsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window