Kylie's fiance on why they won't marry just yet

Joshua Sasse, Kylie Minogue's British fiance has said the couple won't get married until same-sex marriage becomes legal in Australia.

The Australian singer, 48, and English actor, 28, announced their engagement earlier this year.

He told the Victoria Derbyshire programme: "It's important to us... I can't plan a wedding when I know so many people are banned by law from doing so."

The couple have been vocal supporters of the "Say I Do Down Under" marriage equality campaign.

The government has proposed holding a public vote on same-sex marriage in February 2017.

  • 07 Oct 2016
