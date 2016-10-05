Media player
Brian Wilson: LSD and the voices in my head
The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson says he regrets taking LSD but suggests it did make his brain more creative.
He spoke to BBC arts correspondent Rebecca Jones about his new memoir, I am Brian Wilson, his ground-breaking music and how he deals with the voices he hears in his head.
05 Oct 2016
