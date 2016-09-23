Gemma Arterton
Video

Gemma Arterton talks about The Girl With All The Gifts

Gemma Arterton is one of the stars of the film The Girl With All The Gifts based on the book by MR Carey.

The film is an apocalyptic thriller which depicts a world where a virus has turned most people into "undeads".

Arterton plays a teacher called Miss Justineau who has a very special relationship with one of the children who is the key to finding the cure for the virus.

