Veruca Salt on 'wonderful' Wilder
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Wilder was patient ...we were hyped up on sugar'

Actress Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, talks about her memories of working with her late co-star Gene Wilder.

  • 30 Aug 2016
Go to next video: Off duty, Wilder wasn't funny - Yentob