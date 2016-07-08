See the cello in a new light

New tracking technology allows a 300-year-old cello to become a film screen in this unique video.

Infrared cameras track the instrument's movement as Argentine cellist Sol Gabetta performs Elgar's Cello Concerto in E minor - allowing a digitally-projected image to stay locked on the surface.

The film was commissioned for the BBC Proms, which launch on Friday (15 July). The 2016 season includes 10 cello concertos, including Elgar's much-loved work, which Gabetta will play on the First Night.

The Cello Concerto was Elgar's last major work and became widely popular in the 1960s following a performance by Jacqueline du Pré.