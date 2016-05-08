Media player
Tom Hanks' emotional Desert Island Discs interview
Tom Hanks has spoken of his loneliness as a child in an emotional appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.
Speaking to Kirsty Young, the Oscar-winning actor recalled a nomadic childhood with his father, living in 10 different houses in five years.
He went on to reveal that, as a teenager, he started seeking an outlet for his emotions, which turned out to be acting.
Listen to the full interview here
08 May 2016
