Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bono joins Nigerian Chibok girls campaign
U2 frontman Bono joined actress Lupita Nyong'o onstage to raise awareness of the 276 missing schoolgirls abducted in Nigeria two years ago.
Bono surprised the audience at the Broadway play Eclipsed. He said: "It goes without saying if they were American girls or Irish girls we'd get a daily report on how they are doing".
02 May 2016
