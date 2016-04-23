A Sandy Hook student taking part in the play
How Shakespeare helped Sandy Hook

A documentary illustrating an unusual use of a Shakespeare play has been unveiled.

It involves getting schoolchildren traumatized by the mass shooting in Newtown, Connecticut to perform A Midsummer Night's Dream with the aim of healing their trauma.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.

