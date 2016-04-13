Media player
Prestigious orchestra hires first female musical director
Lithuanian conductor, Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, is the first woman to be appointed musical director of one of Britain's prestigious City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
The 30-year-old, who is set to feature at this year's BBC Proms, is widely recognised as one of the rising stars of classical music.
Will Gompertz reports.
13 Apr 2016
