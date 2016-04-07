A print by Alan Kitching
Video

What is letterpress art?

Alan Kitching has spent his career as a celebrated letterpress artist. He experiments with typographic design to create art works that have been exhibited around the world.

A former teacher at the Royal College of Art, Kitching has had a lifelong love of combining letters with design.

Alan gave BBC News a rare look inside his workshop to show how he makes his pieces.

