Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eddie Izzard: 'Thank you to everyone - this was tough'
Comedian Eddie Izzard has completed his challenge in South Africa to run 27 marathons in 27 days for Sport Relief.
Speaking at the foot of a giant statue of Nelson Mandela in Pretoria, he said: "Thank you to everyone who has donated - this was tough. Don't try this at home."
-
20 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-35857258/eddie-izzard-thank-you-to-everyone-this-was-toughRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window