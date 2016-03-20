Eddie Izzard
Eddie Izzard: 'Thank you to everyone - this was tough'

Comedian Eddie Izzard has completed his challenge in South Africa to run 27 marathons in 27 days for Sport Relief.

Speaking at the foot of a giant statue of Nelson Mandela in Pretoria, he said: "Thank you to everyone who has donated - this was tough. Don't try this at home."

