Actor Laurence Fox has apologised for swearing at a member of the audience who had been muttering audibly in the front row during a performance of The Patriotic Traitor at London's Park Theatre on Tuesday.

The audience saw Fox step out of character - that of French statesman Charles de Gaulle - and chastise the heckler with robust language.

"If someone is hell-bent on heckling, they are ruining it for everybody," he explained to Sarah Montague on the Today programme. "It becomes an un-performable play, the play stops at that moment."

(Image: Laurence Fox. Credit: BBC)