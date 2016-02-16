Twin pianists Hourshid and Mehrshid Afrakteh
Meet the twin sisters who play four-handed piano

Four-handed piano started as a way to take orchestral music into smaller venues but it has turned into an art form.

Twin sisters Hourshid and Mehrshid Afrakteh started playing together in Iran.

The BBC's Sam Farzaneh met them in Canada to hear their story.

  • 16 Feb 2016
