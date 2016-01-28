Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Angelina Jolie and Jack Black's kung fu moves
Jack Black does it in his pyjamas, Kate Hudson likes hiding behind her panda, J.K. Simmons stays hydrated and Dustin Hoffman finds the whole thing daunting.
The cast of Kung Fu Panda Three have been talking about how they get into character on set.
-
28 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-35427446/angelina-jolie-and-jack-black-s-kung-fu-movesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window