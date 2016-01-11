Media player
John Wilson talks to David Bowie in New York, in 2002
John Wilson talks to David Bowie in New York. This is an uncut version of the interview which was first broadcast on Radio 4’s Front Row in June 2002.
11 Jan 2016
