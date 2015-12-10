Goodnight Mommy
Psychological horror Goodnight Mommy has been getting strong reviews and international recognition by winning a top foreign film award from the US National Board of Review.

This creepy story of twins and a woman who appears to be their mother who returns to their remote home with her face covered in bandages has been described as "gruesome" by some reviewers.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook went to meet the filmmakers.

