Meet the Women of the Year
Glamour magazine hosted the Women of the Year awards in New York on Monday night.
British stars Ellie Goulding and Victoria Beckham were among this year's recipients.
The annual ceremony honours a mixture of women from well-known celebrities to entrepreneurs and charity workers. This year included five women touched by the South Carolina church massacre.
10 Nov 2015
