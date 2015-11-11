David Sillito looks at a drink can
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

New technology can turn TV shows into sophisticated adverts

Advertisers are increasingly worrying about people avoiding or blocking traditional adverts, so they are becoming more sophisticated.

New technology now enables product placement to be tailored to the audience of the programme.

China's online video and TV distributor Youku this week announced a deal to use such digital product placement in its shows.

The BBC's David Sillito finds out more.

  • 11 Nov 2015
Go to next video: Vlogger Chyaz on new ad rules